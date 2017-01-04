2016 All-Time High Concealed Carry Weapon Permits Issued

Secretary of State Shantel Krebs announced that concealed carry weapon permits issued reached an all-time high.

“South Dakota has set an all-time high for new and renewed concealed carry weapon permits issued for the year at 30,029,” stated Secretary Krebs.

The previous high for permits issued in one year was 2013 with 26,863.

Secretary Krebs said, “As South Dakotan’s we value our Second Amendment rights and can see a direct influence in the number of concealed carry permits issued based on national events or when candidates and elected officials at the national level talk about limiting the Second Amendment. Prior to November 2015 we were averaging approximately 1,500 permits a month until the shooting in San Bernardino, Calif.. In the next three months combined we issued over 10,000 permits. Once restricting gun rights became a topic in the Presidential campaign the level of permit applications did not recede for the year.”

According to the 2010 census there are slightly more than 600,000 people over 18 years of age living in South Dakota. Approximately 1 in 6 adults across the state have been issued a concealed carry weapon permit.

Total Active Permit Holders in South Dakota: 96,047

Permit by County for area counties:

CUSTER 2,101

FALL RIVER 1,257

LAWRENCE 3,592

OGLALA LAKOTA 333

PENNINGTON 14,387

A regular permit costs $10 and is valid for 5 years.

Total New and Renewal Regular Permits Issued by year

2016 – 30,029

2015 – 22,554

2014 – 18,656

2013 – 26,863

2012 – 17,160

2011 – 15,332

2010 – 14,839

2009 – 16,095

2008 – 13,838

2007 – 11,533

2006 – 11,763

Total Enhanced Permits Issued

2016 - 1,460

2015 – 37

An Enhanced Permit is valid for 5 years and costs $100 plus additional training. The Enhanced Permit has reciprocity with additional states including Minnesota and Nebraska.