Tragic Accident in Edgemont

On Jan. 17, BNSF Railway employees Gang Foreman Richard Lessert and Motor Vehicle Operator Douglas Schmitz were struck by a train and fatally injured in Edgemont.

This is a tragic incident, and the entire BNSF family extends its deepest sympathy to the families, friends and co-workers of Mr. Lessert and Mr. Schmitz.

Mr. Lessert, 35, had 10 years of service with BNSF and Mr. Schmitz, 58, had 39 years of service. Both employees were headquartered at Edgemont.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating this incident and has requested BNSF refer inquiries on the accident to NTSB.