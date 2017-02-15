Aaron’s Reflections

By the time you are reading this, I will have started another job. I have taken a position at the Fall River County Auditor’s Office. This was an offer that I could not refuse.

Don’t panic! The door’s of the Edgemont Herald-Tribune will not close. Hours may be modified slightly until a permanent replacement is found.

I would like to thank the contributors, advertisers and subscribers for making my job at the paper more fun and much easier.

It has been my pleasure to serve the City of Edgemont and I hope that everyone will keep me posted on everything, as I continue to make Edgemont my home.