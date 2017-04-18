POPS Concert, Honor Program, National Honor Society

On the night of March 28 the Edgemont School held their annual POPS Concert and inducted multiple students into the Junior Honors Program and the National Honor Society.

Members of the National Honor Society: Jessica Tubs, Wad Printz, Avery Van Eaton.

Inductees of the National Honor Society: Kaleb Darrow, Chance Grill, Maddie Peterson, Callie Printz, Dalton Reutter, Abigail Tidball.

Members of the Junior Honors Program: Sarah Barker, Taylor Grill, Elli Hollenbeck, Cadence Hyatt, Tres Schaack, Caleb Simons, Carly Stokes, Sheldon West.

Inductees of the Junior Honors Program: Grant Darrow, Chandler Romey, Kara Smith, Kolton Darrow, Kaitlin Gerard, Hunter Hollenbeck, Kiersten Lynn, Dillon Nyquist, Morgan Peterson.

Solos were sang by: Jordan Clark, Roxz Rasmussen, Sierra Battles, Joella Moore, Wade Printz, and the Girls Ensemble.

Girls Choir performed All American Girl and Love Story.

Boys Choir performed Johnny Cash’s, I Walk the Line and Alabama’s, I’m in a Hurry.

The Band performed Devil with a Blue Dress, Peter Gunn, Can Can, YMCA, and Confident.

Director: Susan Hollenbeck, Advisor: Sue Hendricks