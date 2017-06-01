Trails, Trains, & Pioneers Museum Opens for 2017.

By Kara Cormier

The Trails, Trains & Pioneers Museum in Edgemont SD, opened the morning of Saturday, May 27 for 2017. The museum opened by hosting a Pancake breakfast followed by tours around the museum. The tours included several new displays, one of which was a large rock, mineral and fossils collection. The collection had been previously donated by Clyde Gullickson along with four display cases that were given to the museum by the Carl Shaw family. The collection sits in the newly remodeled front room which had been transformed this Spring from raw concrete to a painted and filled museum floor. All the work done to the museum and its displays have been done by dedicated volunteers.

The museum volunteers not only work to upkeep the current displays in place but plan to expand their collections to give Edgemont a real taste of history.

“We encourage everyone to visit our museum and see what we have to offer.” said Mark Hollenbeck.

The museum is now open for its regular hours: Tuesday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.