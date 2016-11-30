Rodeo News 12-1-16

Pro Rodeo:

The National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is tonight. It will be aired on CBS Sports. Remember that there are ten rounds of the NFR. As results become available, we will try to keep you posted. The top 15 in each event will be in Las Vegas, NV chasing after a world title.

Chuck Schmidt qualified in the saddle bronc riding. Schmidt is 13th in the standings, with $71,128.98 in earnings. Lisa Lockhart is 7th in the barrel race, with $100,244.19 in earnings.

NRCA Rodeos:

At the Medora rodeo, Clay Edgar and David Hinman, placed second in the team roping, with a time of 7.3 seconds.

During the Hulett rodeo, Tyrell Moody and Rory Brown placed fourth in the team roping, with a time of 10.3 seconds.

During the Strasburg rodeo, Grady Egly placed sixth in the tie-down roping, with a time of 10.1 seconds. Clay Edgar and David Hinman placed third in the team roping, with a time of 6.3 seconds.

During the Gordon rodeo, Ashley Nokes, Morgan Kessler, Carol Hollers and Amy Tierney split ninth through twelfth in the break-a-way, with a time of 3.1 seconds.

During the Hettinger rodeo, Matt Peters won the tie-down roping, with a time of 8.6 seconds. Wanda Brown won the barrel race, with a time of 15.734 seconds. Brenda White placed eighth in the break-a-way, with a time of 3.3 seconds.

During the Valentine rodeo, Sam Bolden won the tie-down roping, with a time of 10.1 seconds.

During the rodeo in Wibaux, Billy Boldon placed third in the steer wrestling, with a time of 6.4 seconds. Aylssa Lockhart placed sixth in the barrel race, with a time of 18.05 seconds.

The NRCA finals were held November 25 through November 27. Results are as follows:

Round 1:

Matt Peters won the tie-down roping, with a time of 9.6 seconds. Scott White and Jesse Dale placed fourth in the team roping, with a time of 15.9 seconds.

Round 2:

Matt Peters placed fourth in the tie-down roping, with a time of 11.2 seconds. Amy Tierney and Levi Lord placed second in the mixed team roping, with a time of 7.3 seconds.

Round 3:

Clay Edgar and David Hinman placed fourth in the team roping, with a time of 7 seconds. Amy Tierney and Levi Lord placed third in the mixed team roping, with a time of 7.9 seconds.

Average:

Matt Peters placed second in the tie-down roping, with a time of 32.8 seconds on three head. Clay Edgar and David Hinman placed fourth in the team roping, with a time of 31.3 seconds on three head. Amy Tierney and Levi Lord won the mixed team roping average, with a time of 23.2 seconds on three head.