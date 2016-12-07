Basketball Season Opens at Home This Weekend

By Joe Martin

The 2016-17 EHS boys basketball team will be led by All-PAC Honorable Mention selection, letter winner, and team captain, Kaleb Darrow (5.7 PPG, 1.4 RPG, 1.2 APG) when the Moguls begin the season this weekend with home games against District 14B opponents New Underwood and Wall. Both days will tip off at 2:00 pm.

Darrow connected on 30% of his three point attempts last season while starting all twenty-one games for the Moguls last season as a Freshmen. Joining Darrow as a team-captain this season is senior, Trevor Stokes. Stokes led the JV team last season with 48 rebounds, 15 deflections, and 11 assists while earning JV MVP honors. Stokes connected on 24% of his three-point attempts in JV and appeared in 13 varsity contests as well.

In addition to Darrow and Stokes, Dalton Reutter (So.), Ryan Simons (So.), Jacob Mack (Fr.), and Caleb Simons (8th), will round out the beef of the varsity roster this winter. Reutter appeared in 10 JV games averaging 2.0 RPG and scoring 6 points. R. Simons, Mack, and C. Simons did not play high school basketball last year and have been working hard in pre-season practices to be productive as soon as the season begins.

Rounding out the roster are players eager to have a productive impact on the Moguls season. Chris Simons (Sr.), Louis Melhorn (Jr.), Corey Andrie (Jr.), Jordan Clark (FR.) RJ Shoun (Fr.), Grant Darrow (8th), Kolton Darrow (7th), and Mason Cortney (7th) have been working extremely hard in practice and doing the things necessary to be successful once the games begin.

This will be Melhorn’s, Shoun’s Clark’s, G. Darrow, K. Darrow, and Cortney’s first high school basketball action. Simons averaged 2.0 RPG in 11 JV games last season as well as scoring 6 points total in those games. Andrie averaged 5.1 PPG and 2.9 RPG during JV action a season ago while tying for the JV team lead with 15 steals.

The Moguls participated in the Raider Summer League program in Rapid City for the second summer in a row in addition to pre-game open gym for six weeks. However, only 3 boys that participated in our off-season program have carried that experience over to the 2016-17 team. The boys also put in plenty of open gym hours during November to improve their conditioning.

Next week the Moguls wrap up the pre-Winter Break schedule with a home game against fellow PAC foe Morrill, NE on Friday. Two new teams we will see during the season are Hullett, WY and Moorcroft, WY, both of which will travel to Edgemont in February.

The Moguls finished last season at 6-15, and finished 4th in the PAC and West River tournaments. The six wins were the most wins in a single season since the Moguls reached 8 wins during the 2007-08 season. Look for Crawford to be the favorite in the PAC, and RC Christian to lead the way in District 14B, while White River looks to be the team to beat in Region 7B.