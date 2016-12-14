Custer/Edgemont Wrestling Team has Another Successful Weekend

By Jeff and Diana Grill

The wrestlers started the weekend off on Thursday December 8, hosting a quadrangular with Newcastle, Bennett County and Newell held in Custer.

Custer/Edgemont’s first dual of the evening was with Wyoming powerhouse, Newcastle. At 120 pounds, Chance Grill, of Edgemont, won his match with a pin. At 132 pounds, Brennan Hanes, of Edgemont, defeated his opponent by a technical fall. As a team, Custer/Edgemont defeated Newcastle 46-23.

Next, Custer/Edgemont took on Bennett County. Grill won his match with a major decision 10-1. Hanes lost an exciting match 6-8. Custer/Edgemont defeated Bennett County 40-27.

In the final dual of the evening with Newell, Grill won by forfeit and Hanes won by major decision 15-5. Custer/Edgemont completed its sweep by defeating Newell 38-18.

On Saturday morning, Custer/Edgemont wrestlers were at the Burke/Gregory invite in Gregory, where many talented Class B teams participate. This is a tournament that will introduce the wrestlers to the elite in Class B wrestling.

In the first round, Custer/Edgemont’s Grill and Hanes won with a bye and forfeit, respectively. In round two, Grill won by a pin sending him to the semi-finals. Hanes lost his match 2-14 to the number two seed in the tournament sending him into the wrestle backs.

In the wrestle backs, Hanes dominated his match with a 17-4 win. In the next round, Hanes needed a win to remain active in the tournament. He lost a hard fought match 4-5 ending his day.

In the semi-finals match, Grill defeated his opponent 4-2 sending him to the finals. In the championship match, Grill faced the number one seed of the tournament and last year’s champion. Grill came up short and placed second in the tournament.

Custer/Edgemont placed fifth as a team in the tournament. Other Custer wrestlers that placed were follows: Wyatt Dooley- third place at 106 pounds, Eli Mines – second place at 138 pounds, Levi Mines – fifth place at 145 pounds, Blake Kainz – third place at 160 pounds and Forrest Lewis – second place at 160 pounds.

Your next chance to watch these talented young wrestlers in action will be:

Thursday, December 15 in Lead/Deadwood for a triangular dual

Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17 in Hot Springs for the Hot Springs Bison Invite.