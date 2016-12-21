Lady Moguls Faced the Lady Sioux County Warriors

On Thursday, December 15, The Edgemont Lady Moguls faced the Sioux County Lady Warriors.

Quarter scores against are as follows:

First quarter, Lady Moguls 14, Lady Warriors 9, second quarter, Lady Moguls 25, Lady Warriors 30, third quarter, Lady Moguls 32, Lady Warriors 38, fourth quarter, Lady Moguls 48, Lady Warriors 53.

Leading the stats for the Lady Moguls against the Lady Tigers are as follows:

Maddie Peterson had 20 points, 5 of which were successful free throws. Peterson also had 3 steals. Abby Tidball had 16 total rebounds, 8 of which were offensive and 8 were defensive. Tidball also had 4 assists and 1 block. Avery VanEaton had 6 deflections and made 2 three point shots.