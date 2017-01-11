Lady Moguls Basketball Stats

The Edgemont Lady Moguls traveled to Crawford, Nebraska on Thursday, January 5, to face the Lady Rams.

Quarter scores against the Lady Rams are as follows:

First quarter, Lady Moguls 10, Lady Rams 13, second quarter, Lady Moguls 14, Lady Rams 15, third quarter, Lady Moguls 22, Lady Rams 29, fourth quarter, Lady Moguls 34, Lady Rams 33.

Leading the stats for the Lady Moguls against the Lady Rams are as follows:

Maddie Peterson had 24 points, 1 of which was a successful three point shot. Peterson was also successful from the free throw line 7 times and had 3 deflections. Avery VanEaton had 7 total rebounds, 5 of which were defensive rebounds. VanEaton also had 5 assists. Abby Tidball had 7 steals. Abby also had 2 blocks. Jenna Ostenson had 5 offensive rebounds. Lizzy Tidball made 1 successful three point shot.

On Friday, January 6, the Lady Moguls took on the Hill City Lady Rangers at home.

Quarter scores are as follows:

First quarter, Lady Rangers 14, Lady Moguls 5, second quarter, Lady Rangers 28, Lady Moguls 16, third quarter, Lady Rangers 42, Lady Moguls 25, fourth quarter, Lady Rangers 53, Lady Moguls 28.

Leading the stats for the Lady Moguls against the Lady Rangers are as follows:

Avery VanEaton scored 9 points, 3 of which were successful free throws, 7 defensive rebounds, 7 deflections and 3 assists. Lizzy Tidball and Maddie Peterson scored 1 successful three point shot each. Lizzy had 9 total rebounds, 7 of which were defensive rebounds. Jenna Ostenson had 3 offensive rebounds. Lizzy and Joella Moore had 2 steals each.

On Saturday, January 7, the Lady Moguls faced the Sioux County Lady Warriors.

Quarter scores are as follows:

First quarter, Lady Warriors 10, Lady Moguls 3, second quarter, Lady Warriors 16, Lady Moguls 18, third quarter, Lady Warriors 37, Lady Moguls 26, fourth quarter, Lady Warriors 60, Lady Moguls 39.

Leading the stats for the Lady Moguls during the game against the Lady Warriors are as follows:

Avery VanEaton made 15 points, 2 of which were successful three point shots. VanEaton and Maddie Peterson were successful from the free throw line 3 times each. Abby Tidball had 11 total rebounds, 6 were offensive and 5 were defensive. Lizzy Tidball had 5 defensive rebounds and 3 assists. VanEaton and Jenna Ostenson had 3 steals each. Ostenson and Lizzy had 7 deflections each.