Lady Moguls Basketball Stats

On Friday, February 3, the Lady Moguls traveled to Hay Springs to face the Lady Hawks.

Quarter scores are as follows:

First quarter, Lady Hawks 18, Lady Moguls 15, second quarter, Lady Hawks 31, Lady Moguls 25, third quarter, Lady Hawks 48, Lady Moguls 40, fourth quarter Lady Hawks 60, Lady Moguls 46.

Leading the stats for the Lady Moguls against the Lady Hawks are as follows:

Avery VanEaton scored 22 points, 7 of which were successful free throws. Jenna Ostenson made 2 three point shots. Abby Tidball had 8 total rebounds, 5 of which were offensive rebounds. Joella Moore and Lizzy Tidball had 4 defensive rebounds each. Lizzy had 4 assists. Moore and VanEaton had 4 steals each. VanEaton had 8 deflections.

On Saturday, January 28, the Lady Moguls traveled to Hemingford to face the Lady Bobcats.

Quarter scores are as follows:

First quarter, Lady Bobcats 30, Lady Moguls 2, second quarter, Lady Bobcats 39, Lady Moguls 10, third quarter, Lady Bobcats 51, Lady Moguls 10, fourth quarter, Lady Bobcats 61, Lady Moguls 10.

Avery VanEaton scored 6 points, 1 of which was a successful three point shot and 1 was a successful free throw. Joella Moore and Abby and Lizzy Tidball had 5 total rebounds each. Abby had 5 defensive rebounds and 2 assists. Moore had 2 offensive rebounds. VanEaton had 8 deflections and 3 steals.

On Saturday, February 4, the Lady Moguls faced the Moorcroft Lady Wolves at home.

Quarter scores are as follows:

First quarter, Lady Wolves 11, Lady Moguls 9, second quarter, Lady Wolves 21, Lady Moguls 19, third quarter, Lady Wolves 39, Lady Moguls 26, fourth quarter Lady Wolves 47, Lady Moguls 32.

Leading the stats for the Lady Moguls against the Lady Wolves are as follows:

Avery VanEaton scored 14 points, 1 of which was a successful three point shot. Jenna Ostenson and Abby Tidball made 1 three point shot each. VanEaton made 7 free throws, had 5 steals and 3 deflections. Abby had 18 total rebounds, 12 of which were defensive rebounds and 6 were offensive rebounds. Lizzy Tidball had 3 assists and 1 block.