The SDHSAA Class B State Championships are schedule to take place on Friday May, 26 and Saturday May, 27. Darrow is schedule to run the 3200 Meter Run on Friday, May 26, at 3:25 p.m., Mountain Time. Simons is schedule to jump in the Long Jumps at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time on Saturday, May 27.

Please see the May 25, 2017 issue of Edgemont Herald Tribune for article on Darrow and Simons.