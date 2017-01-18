Boys Basketball Stats 1-19-17

The Edgemont Moguls hosted the Morrill Lions on Monday, January 9.

Quarter scores against the Lions are as follows:

First quarter, Lions 16, Moguls 3, second quarter, Lions 22, Moguls 14, third quarter, Lions 37, Moguls 17, fourth quarter Lions 51, Moguls 36.

Leading the Moguls in stats are as follows:

Ryan Simons scored 12 points, 6 of which were successful free throws. Ryan had 14 total rebounds, 7 of which were defensive and 7 offensive. Dalton Reutter had 3 blocks and made 1 three point shot. Kaleb Darrow, Caleb Simons, Corey Andrie and Zach Lane had 1 assist each. Ryan, Reutter and Andrie had 2 steals each. Ryan, Reutter and Andrie had 3 deflections each.

The Moguls traveled to Wall for the first round of the West River Tournament, on Thursday, January 12. They played the Hot Springs Bison.

Quarter scores against the Bison are as follows:

First quarter, Bison 17, Moguls 3, second quarter, Bison 40, Moguls 7, third quarter, Bison 58, Moguls 14, fourth quarter, Bison 67, Moguls 16.

Leading the Moguls in stats are as follows:

Kaleb Darrow scored 8 points, 4 of which were successful free throws. Trevor Stokes and Zach Lane had 3 total rebounds each (they were defensive rebounds). Dalton Reutter had 2 offensive rebounds. Darrow and Andrie had 1 assist each. Andrie and Caleb Simons had 1 steal each. Darrow and Ryan Simons had 1 block each. Ryan had 3 deflections.

On Friday, January 13, the junior varsity team traveled to Wall to face the Eagles.

Quarter scores against the Eagles as follows:

First quarter, Moguls 3, Eagles 7, second quarter, Moguls 12, Eagles 17, third quarter, Moguls 18, Eagles 29, fourth quarter, Moguls 31, Eagles 38.

Leading the stats for the JV Moguls against the JV Eagles were as follows:

Caleb Simons scored 16 points, 1 of which was a successful three point shot. Caleb was also successful from the free throw line 3 times and had 13 total rebounds, 7 of which were defensive and 6 were offensive. Caleb had 6 steals, 6 deflections and 4 assists. Grant Darrow had 6 offensive rebounds and made 1 three point shot.

On Friday, January 13, Edgemont faced the Moorcroft Wolves in the West River Tournament.

Quarter scores are as follows:

First quarter, Wolves 12, Moguls 3, second quarter, Wolves 38, Moguls 11, third quarter, Wolves 47, Moguls 23, fourth quarter, Wolves 69, Moguls 33.

Leading the stats for the Moguls during the games against the Wolves are as follows:

Kaleb Darrow scored 14 points, 2 of which were successful three point shots and 4 were successful free throws. Ryan Simons had 6 total rebounds, 5 of which were defensive. Zach Lane had 4 offensive rebounds and 3 steals. Dalton Reutter had 4 deflections and 1 block. Trevor Stokes had 2 assists.

On Saturday, January 14, the Moguls faced the New Underwood Tigers in their final round of play in the West River Tournament.

Quarter scores against the Tigers are as follows:

First quarter, Moguls 10, Tigers 5, second quarter, Moguls 13, Tigers 14, third quarter, Moguls 15, Tigers 24, fourth quarter, Moguls 25, Tigers 42.

Leading the stats for the Moguls against the Tigers are as follows:

Kaleb Darrow had 7 points, 5 of which were successful free throws. Darrow also had 5 steals, 5 deflections and 2 assists. Dalton Reutter and Zach Lane each made 1 three point shot. Ryan Simons had 11 total rebounds, 6 were defensive, 5 were offensive. Ryan, Lane and Trevor Stokes had 1 block each.