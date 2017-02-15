Boys Basketball Stats 2-16-17

On Tuesday, February 7, the Moguls traveled to Rapid City to face the Comets.

Quarter scores for the junior varsity Moguls against the Comets are as follows:

First quarter, Comets 16, Moguls 3, second quarter, Comets 29, Moguls 10, third quarter, Comets 43, Moguls 19, fourth quarter, Comets 47, Moguls 27.

Leading the stats for the junior varsity Moguls against the Hawks are as follows:

Grant Darrow scored 10 points, 2 of which were successful three point shots. Dalton Reutter made 2 free throws. Caleb Simons had 4 total rebounds, 3 of which were defensive rebounds. Caleb, Grant, Jordan Clark and Louis Mehlhorn had 1 offensive rebound each. Grant had 4 deflections, 3 assists and 2 steals. Trevor Stokes had 2 steals.

Quarter scores for the varsity Moguls against the Comets are as follows:

First quarter, Comets 27, Moguls 7, second quarter, Comets 56, Moguls 14, third quarter, Comets 61, Moguls 17, fourth quarter, Comets 76, Moguls 25.

Leading the stats for the varsity Moguls against the Comets are as follows:

Kaleb Darrow scored 7 points, 1 of which was a successful free throw. Reutter had 1 block and made 1 three point shot and 1 free throw. Zach Lane made 1 free throw. Lane also had 6 total rebounds, 5 of which were defensive rebounds. Ryan Simons had 5 defensive rebounds. Stokes had 2 offensive rebounds. Kaleb, Ryan, Caleb and Lane had 1 assist each. Kaleb, Reutter, Ryan, Caleb, and Lane had 1 steal each. Andrie had 4 deflections.

On Thursday, February 9, the Moguls faced the Hulett Devils at home.

Quarter scores for the Moguls against the Devils are as follows:

First quarter, Devils 15, Moguls 10, second quarter, Devils 27, Moguls 20, third quarter, Devils 41, Moguls 25, fourth quarter, Devils 55, Moguls 36.

Leading the stats for the Moguls against the Devils are as follows:

Kaleb Darrow scored 15 points, 1 of which was a successful three point shot. Corey Andrie made 5 free throws and 1 three point shot. Zach Lane had 9 total rebounds, 6 of which were offensive rebounds and 3 were offensive rebounds. Kaleb, Andrie and Lane had 3 steals each. Kaleb had 8 deflections and 1 assist. Ryan Simons, Andrie and Lane had 1 assist each.